Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area games played during Week No. 7 of the high school football season.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 49 Shawnee 14

Bath 17 Defiance 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 42 Celina 0

St. Marys Memorial 48 Kenton 7

Wapakoneta 30 Elida 13

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 0

Allen East 49 Delphos Jefferson 35

Leipsic 28 Bluffton 14

Spencerville 56 Ada 20

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 26 Ayersville 21

Edgerton 52 Hicksville 30

Tinora 45 Paulding 6

Wayne Trace 15 Fairview 13

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 35 Parkway 13

Marion Local 30 Fort Recovery 0

New Bremen 35 Minster 7

St. Henry 21 Coldwater 14

Versailles 38 Anna 0

Others

Lima Central Catholic 30 Fort Frye 23

Toledo Whitmer 41 Lima Sr. 14