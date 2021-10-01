Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area games played during Week No. 7 of the high school football season.
Western Buckeye League
Van Wert 49 Shawnee 14
Bath 17 Defiance 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 42 Celina 0
St. Marys Memorial 48 Kenton 7
Wapakoneta 30 Elida 13
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 0
Allen East 49 Delphos Jefferson 35
Leipsic 28 Bluffton 14
Spencerville 56 Ada 20
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 26 Ayersville 21
Edgerton 52 Hicksville 30
Tinora 45 Paulding 6
Wayne Trace 15 Fairview 13
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 35 Parkway 13
Marion Local 30 Fort Recovery 0
New Bremen 35 Minster 7
St. Henry 21 Coldwater 14
Versailles 38 Anna 0
Others
Lima Central Catholic 30 Fort Frye 23
Toledo Whitmer 41 Lima Sr. 14
