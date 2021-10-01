The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area games played during Week No. 7 of the high school football season.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 49 Shawnee 14
Bath 17 Defiance 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 42 Celina 0
St. Marys Memorial 48 Kenton 7
Wapakoneta 30 Elida 13

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 0
Allen East 49 Delphos Jefferson 35
Leipsic 28 Bluffton 14
Spencerville 56 Ada 20

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 26 Ayersville 21
Edgerton 52 Hicksville 30
Tinora 45 Paulding 6
Wayne Trace 15 Fairview 13

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 35 Parkway 13
Marion Local 30 Fort Recovery 0
New Bremen 35 Minster 7
St. Henry 21 Coldwater 14
Versailles 38 Anna 0

Others

Lima Central Catholic 30 Fort Frye 23
Toledo Whitmer 41 Lima Sr. 14

