Harold Dean DeBolt, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Harold DeBolt

He was born on July 5, 1942 in Lima the son of LeRoy DeBolt and Thelma (Miller) Debolt, who both preceded him in death. On September 5, 1964, he married Sharon Kaye (Sprunger) Debolt who passed away on June 9, 1997.

Surviving Harold are his three children, Teresa A. Leffel (Darryl Protmess) of Avilla, Indiana, Kristina K. (Rockey Renteria) of Ohio City, and Kelli J. (Tony) Metzger of Delphos; five grandchildren, Natasha (Kyle) Ballard, Lucas Leffel, Courtney Rider, Dominic Metzger and Chase Metzger; three great grandchildren, Avery Rider, Ian M. Ballard and Blair L. Ballard; one brother, David “Lee” DeBolt of Van Wert; one sister, Janet L. Hoverman of Van Wert and a brother-in-law, Alan (Cathy) Sprunger of Dallas Lake, Indiana.

Harold was preceded in death by a infant brother, Larry Roger DeBolt; one sister, Lois Hamrick, and two brothers-in-law, Harry Hamrick and James Hoverman.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School, a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and a member of the Cushman Club. Harold was a retired truck driver for Preston Trucking.

Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7, at Calvary Evangelical Church, in Van Wert with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church.

