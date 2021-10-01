Ohio’s minimum wage to go up in 2022

Van Wert independent news

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents per hour for non-tipped employees and by 25 cents per hour for tipped employees.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, starting January 1, 2022, non-tipped minimum wage workers will make $9.30 per hour, up from $8.80, while tipped employees will make $4.65 an hour, up from $4.40. The new minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan 1. 2022, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For those employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

Employers can access the 2022 Minimum Wage poster for display in their places of business by visiting the Ohio Department of Commerce’s wesbite here.