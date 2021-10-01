OSHP reminds about pedestrian safety

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and motorists that safety is a shared responsibility.

Since 2016, there have been 14,677 pedestrian-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Of those, 807 were fatal crashes involving the deaths of 814 pedestrians.

During this time, 41 percent of pedestrian-related crashes occurred between 6 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. One in three pedestrian-related crashes occurred on a Friday or Saturday. Pedestrians were at fault in 35 percent of pedestrian-related crashes, and 53 percent of the fatal pedestrian-related crashes.

“Motorists and pedestrians share the responsibility of keeping themselves safe while using our roads and sidewalks,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “I encourage both drivers and pedestrians to remember to stay alert and avoid using any devices that may cause a distraction while traveling from place to place.”

Pedestrians should always use a sidewalk when it is provided. It is unlawful for pedestrians to walk along and upon the adjacent roadway if a sidewalk is available. Where no sidewalk or shoulder exists, pedestrians may walk as close as practicable to an outside edge of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

Pedestrians and motorists can follow these tips to increase pedestrian safety:

· Do not be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

· Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night.

· Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see you.

· Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

· Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.

· Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.