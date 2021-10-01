Prep volleyball, golf, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

Shawnee defeated Van Wert in straight sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 on Thursday.

Carlee Young had 27 digs for the Cougars, followed by Mariana Ickes (16) and Sydnee Savage (11). Finley Foster had 20 assists, while Savage and Maria Bagley each had six kills. Ickes had five kills and Jordanne Blythe had four blocks.

Van Wert (3-12, 0-6 WBL) will travel to Bryan on Saturday.

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Crestview improved to 11-3 (5-1 NWC) with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 sweep of Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Cali Gregory led the Lady Knights with 24 assists and seven aces, while Myia Etzler had a team-high 11 kills. Adelyn Figley had seven kills and two aces while Ellie Kline finished with six digs and a pair of aces. Laci McCoy added six kills.

Crestview will host the Lady Knight/Fricker’s Invitational on Saturday.

Lincolnview 3 Bluftton 2

BLUFFTON — Lincolnview won a hard fought road match at Bluffton 25-16, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 15-12 on Thursday.

Individual stats were not available.

The Lancers (11-3, 5-0 NWC) will host the Volley for the Cure tri-match against Wayne Trace and Hicksville on Saturday.

Division II sectional golf

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished fifth out of 11 teams at the Division II sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club on Thursday.

Bryan claimed the team title with a score of 324, followed by Liberty-Benton (337), Ottawa-Glandorf (338), Upper Sandusky (343) and Van Wert (347).

Jace Fast led the Cougars with an 82, which qualified him for next week’d district tournament. He was followed by Keaton Foster (86), Blake Bohyer (87), T.J. Stoller (92) and Sam Houg (98).

Soccer (girls)

Kenton 8 Van Wert 0

KENTON — Van Wert lost to Kenton 8-0 on Thursday.

The next game is scheduled for Thursday at home against Elida.