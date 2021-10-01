VW Booster Club shares homecoming info

Submitted information

The Van Wert Community and all Cougar Fans are invited to join the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club for their annual homecoming parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 6.

The parade will start at the corner of Jefferson and Sycamore streets and will continue on Jefferson before ending at Fountain Park. This year’s parade theme is “Champions” and all Van Wert High School state champions have been invited back to serve as Grand Marshals.

Following the parade, a pep rally will be held at the park and the festivities will conclude at Eggerss Stadium with the powderpuff football game.

“We would love to see lots of people come out on Wednesday to show their Cougar pride,” Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter said.

Van Wert will host Kenton for homecoming on Friday night.