Bagley to talk about Eggerss bond issue

Van Wert independent news

Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley will take to local radio airwaves this week to share more information and discuss a proposed bond issue to renovate Eggerss Stadium.

The Board of Education recently approved a resolution to start the process that will put the issue before voters in May of next year.

Bagley is scheduled to appear on 99.7 WKSD’s High School Huddle show at 7:30 Wednesday night, then will be a halftime guest during WERT 1220AM/104.3FM’s broadcast of Friday’s homecoming football game between Van Wert and Kenton. He’ll also speak on WERT’s SportsRap show, which will begin at 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning.