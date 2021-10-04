Busy weekend for local volleyball teams

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 2 Wayne Trace 0

Lincolnview 2 Hicksville 0

The Lancers swept Saturday’s Volley for the Cure tri-match by defeating Wayne Trace 25-20, 25-11 then topping Hicksville 25-17, 25-13 at Lincolnview High School.

Against Wayne Trace, Kendall Bollenbacher had 13 kills and nine digs, while Breck Evans finished with 15 assists. Allie Miller had eight digs and Ashlyn Price finished with seven assists.

Bollenbacher recorded nine kills and seven digs against Hicksville while Carsyn Looser had four kills. Miller finished with 11 digs and Evans had 11 assists, followed by Price, who had eight.

Lincolnview (13-3) will host Allen East on Tuesday. It will be the final home match of the regular season for the Lancers.

Bellmont wins Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invitational

CONVOY–The 20th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held on Saturday with the Decatur Bellmont (IN) Braves coming away as the champions of the eight-team field by defeating the Celina Bulldogs in two games. Decatur Bellmont defeated Crestview and St Henry to reach the championship game. Celina defeated Norwalk St. Paul and Ottawa-Glandorf to finish as runner-up.

Other participants in the tournament included Ft Recovery and Arlington.

Game Scores:

Round No. 1

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Ft Recovery 25-20, 25-22

St. Henry defeats Arlington 25-6. 25.11

Bellmont defeats Crestview 25-16, 25-12

Celina defeats St Paul 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Round No. 2

Celina defeats Ottawa-Glandorf 25-20, 25-22

Crestview defeats Arlington 25-13, 25-10

St. Paul defeats Ft Recovery 25-23, 25-21

Bellmont defeats St Henry

Round No. 3

Frt Recovery defeats Arlington 25-5, 25-11

St. Paul defeats Crestview 25-23, 25-20

St Henry defeats Ottawa-Glandorf 25-18, 26-24

Championship

Bellmont defeats Celina 25-15, 25-16

Final tournament standings

Champion Decatur Bellmont (IN)

Runner-up Celina

3rd place St Henry

4th place Ottawa-Glandorf

5th place Norwalk St Paul

6th place Crestview

7th place Ft Recovery

8th place Arlington

Bryan 3 Van Wert 0

BRYAN — The Golden Bears swept Van Wert 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday.

Van Wert (3-13) will host Delphos Jefferson tonight.