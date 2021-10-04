Chamber seeking nominations for awards

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present a Salute to Small Business Awards series the week of November 15.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in several different categories including:

Small Business of the Year

Charitable Non-Profit

Emerging Business of the Year

Downtown Champion

Women in Business

Palate Pleaser

The “Woo”

Community Youth Champion

Community Collaborator

To nominate candidates and review award categories, access the online nomination form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdq2ar_JV0aBBUM0S7vvuhvghwE-XYM_GRUg_cxh2fqkXHq5Q/viewform.