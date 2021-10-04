Chamber seeking nominations for awards
Submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present a Salute to Small Business Awards series the week of November 15.
Chamber businesses will be recognized in several different categories including:
Small Business of the Year
Charitable Non-Profit
Emerging Business of the Year
Downtown Champion
Women in Business
Palate Pleaser
The “Woo”
Community Youth Champion
Community Collaborator
To nominate candidates and review award categories, access the online nomination form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdq2ar_JV0aBBUM0S7vvuhvghwE-XYM_GRUg_cxh2fqkXHq5Q/viewform.
POSTED: 10/04/21 at 3:50 am. FILED UNDER: News