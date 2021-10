Crestview soccer falls to Coldwater 5-2

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Coldwater scored three goals in the second half to pull away from Crestview 5-2 on Saturday.

Adessa Alvarez scored and had an assist for the Lady Knights, while Katelyn Castle had a goal.

Ava Giere scored two of her three goals after halftime while Ellie Schneider and Avery Knapke also scored goals for Coldwater.

Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson at 5 p.m. today.