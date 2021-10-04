Dorothy Dettrow

Dorothy Dettrow, 74, of Van Wert passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Dorothy Dettrow

She was born on February 18, 1947, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Joe and Gertie (Beverly) Smith, who preceded her in death. She married Merle Dettrow in LaGrange, Indiana on June 19, 1963. Together, they came to Van Wert in 1963 where she eventually retired from Teleflex after many years. Her goal was always to be a mother with a large family, which she accomplished in spades.

Dorothy was a simple lady who enjoyed going out to eat, shopping at Walmart and always looking for a bargain. There was never a garage sale that she would not stop at.

Dorothy enjoyed babysitting the grandchildren, spending time with her family and attending the many activities that her grandchildren were involved with.

She is survived by her husband, Merle Dettrow, of Van Wert; sons: Norm (Deb) Dettrow and Jim (Trish) Dettrow, both of Van Wert, and Jason Dettrow-Burns of Convoy; brothers: Truman (Charlene) Smith of LaGrange, Indiana, Gary Smith of Convoy, Roy (Patricia) Smith of LaGrange, Indiana, Larry (Arlene) Smith of LaGrange, Indiana; sister, Meletha Fields of Hazard, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Sturgis, Michigan; grandchildren: Stacie (Matt) Couch, Brad Dettrow, Chloe Dettrow, Courtney (Cory) Ramsey, Emily Dettrow, Abbey Dettrow, Chase Dettrow, Trey Dettrow, Griffin Dettrow, Jordan (Rachael) Dettrow, Rachel (Dylan) Williams, Megan Dettrow; great grandchildren: Madison, Landen, and Kenzie Couch; Locklen Yenser; Mylee and Maverick Dettrow; Baylen, Bryson and Bowynn Ramsey; Josie Dettrow; Liam, Lexi and Lila Williams, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Joe Dettrow, and brothers Thurman, Sherman and Aaron Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, and from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

Flower and memorial keepsake orders may be directed to her son’s floral shop, The Secret Garden in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: to the family for the purchase of a monument.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.