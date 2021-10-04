Lincolnview wins Wildcat CC Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

KALIDA — Lincolnview won the Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club, while the Lady Lancers finished fourth on Saturday.

In addition, Crestview finished 10th on the boys side while the Lady Knights had four runners compete at the annual race.

The Lancers were led by Jackson Robinson, who logged a fifth place finish and a time of 16:50.7. Daegan Hatfield was the second Lincolnview runner to cross the finish line (13th, 17:37.2), followed by Kreston Tow (15th, 17:40.9), Evan Johns (16th, 17:43.5) and Josh Haines (18th, 17:49.3).

Crossing the finish line first for Crestview was Hayden Tomlinson, who finished 21st with a time of 17:59.7. He was followed by Isaiah Watts (28th, 18:20.1), Logan Foudy (56th, 19:21.8), Gavin Grubb (73rd, 20:39) and Nolan Walls (81st, 21:16.1).

Lincolnview finished with 67 team points, compared to 90 for runner-up Bluffton (90). Crestview had 245 team points.

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview’s Julia Stetler finished 12th overall, finishing the course in 20:56.8. Olivia Snyder placed 33rd (22:15.9), followed by Kendall Coil (59th, 22:26.9), Lindsey Hatcher (86th, 22:32.9) and Emma Hatcher (134th, 24:36.6).

Crestview’s Lauren Walls finished 22nd with a time of 21:51. She was followed by Baylee Miller (77th, 25:09.4), Kate Sawmiller (79th, 25:14.8) and Alexis Flagg (103rd, 28:34).

Liberty-Benton finished as the team champion and Ottawa-Glandorf was the runner-up.

Crestview and Lincolnview are scheduled to run at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.