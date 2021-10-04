Mary Say

Mary Evelyn (Pollock) Say, 99, of Van Wert passed away at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

She was born on April 24, 1922, in Delphos, to Paul Pollock and Alma (Crawford) Pollock Hiller, who both preceded her in death. On January 26, 1943, she married Charles R. “Dick” Say, who preceded her in death. Together, they shared over 71 years of memories.

Mary was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and T.W.I.G.S. I in Van Wert.

Mary enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross in Van Wert. She and Dick were very generous supporters of the church and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Van Wert.

Surviving are her son, Bob (Gina) Say of Van Wert; her daughter-in-law, Linda Say of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Bart (Theresa) Say, Sarah (Matt) Sease, Amy (Tom) Williamson and Jeff (Katie) Say; seven great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Rick Say; and her sister, Juanita Patton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday, October 9, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary`s memory may be directed to St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic School.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.