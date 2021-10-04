On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Friday, October 8

WKSD: Antwerp at Paulding, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

WERT: Kenton at Van Wert, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 9

WKSD: Maryland at Ohio State, 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff.

WERT: Northern Illinois at Toledo Rockets 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff.