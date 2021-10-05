Adolf “Joe” Germann

Adolf “Joe” Germann, 88, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at his home in Van Wert.

He was born January 10, 1933 to Kletus and Hulda (Merkle) Germann, who both preceded him in death.

Joe was a machinist at Federal Mogul for 35 plus years and a farmer for life. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelors in Agriculture. Joe dedicated his entire life to his farms and was said to be a hard worker. In his later years, he couldn’t do the farming that he would have liked to, but he surely liked to “back seat farm”.

Joe was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Aside from farming, he liked to travel and cheer on The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his children Phil (Loretta) Germann of Ohio City and Nancy (Tim) Reier of St. Mary’s: a brother, Henry Germann of Middle Point, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maggie Germann.

A memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Church at a time and date to be determined.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert VFW Post 5803 or the American Red Cross.

