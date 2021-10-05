Daryl F. Grime

Daryl F. Grime, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, VA Medical Center.

He was born on January 19, 1948, in Lima, to Richard and Betty (Kohls) Grime. On November 22, 1994, he married Therese Parsons.

Daryl served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He retired from Teleflex after more than 30 years of employment and then worked for several years at Braun Industries.

He enjoyed working with his hands, doing yard work as well as playing cards and tinkering on the computer. Daryl was a diehard Komets fan and season ticket holder for over 20 years. He could always be seen wearing his orange wig at their games.

Surviving are his wife, Therese Grime of Van Wert; mother, Betty Grime of Kalida; daughters Cindy (Clark) Roberts of Scott and Lisa (John) Blue of Van Wert; sons Jay Grime of Van Wert, Brandon (Amy) Grime of Van Wert and Travis Parsons of Monroeville, Indiana; a brother, Gary (Karen) Grime of Kalida; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Grime.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Gary Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 10, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.