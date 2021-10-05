Gas prices on the rise in Van Wert County, statewide

VW independent news/submitted information

It’s a trend that motorists don’t like to see.

Ohio gas prices have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Gas prices in Ohio are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. It’s also the highest average in Ohio since 2014.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.73 today while the most expensive is $3.29, a difference of 56 cents per gallon.

In Van Wert County, self-serve unleaded gas prices jumped to as much as $3.15 per gallon late last week and have remained steady since then. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, gas prices around the county ranged from just $2.93 at the Marathon station on Rockford Road in Willshire to $3.15 at Pak-A-Sak on North Washington Street in Van Wert.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 higher than a year ago.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, we could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 4, 2020: $2.10 (U.S. Average: $2.17)

October 4, 2019: $2.62 (U.S. Average: $2.67)

October 4, 2018: $2.86 (U.S. Average: $2.91)

October 4, 2017: $2.31 (U.S. Average: $2.51)

October 4, 2016: $2.19 (U.S. Average: $2.23)

October 4, 2015: $2.40 (U.S. Average: $2.29)

October 4, 2014: $3.19 (U.S. Average: $3.30)

October 4, 2013: $3.25 (U.S. Average: $3.35)

October 4, 2012: $3.66 (U.S. Average: $3.78)

October 4, 2011: $3.17 (U.S. Average: $3.40)