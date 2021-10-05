The Van Wert County Courthouse

Lincolnview seeking new softball coach

Submitted information

Lincolnview High School is seeking applications for head varsity softball coach following the retirement of Brad Doidge. 

Candidates should possess a passion for and knowledge of softball, an energetic and positive attitude and an ability to build on the successes of the last two seasons, 15-8 in 2019 and 24-4 in 2021 (NWC Champions and regional semifinal loss to state champion Bradford). Head coaching experience is preferred but not required. 

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and coaching resume to Greg Leeth, athletic director, at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us by October 11. 

