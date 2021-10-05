Lincolnview seeking new softball coach

Submitted information

Lincolnview High School is seeking applications for head varsity softball coach following the retirement of Brad Doidge.

Candidates should possess a passion for and knowledge of softball, an energetic and positive attitude and an ability to build on the successes of the last two seasons, 15-8 in 2019 and 24-4 in 2021 (NWC Champions and regional semifinal loss to state champion Bradford). Head coaching experience is preferred but not required.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and coaching resume to Greg Leeth, athletic director, at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us by October 11.