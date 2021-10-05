Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Potential OHSAA football playoff qualifiers, a team with six ties, Ohio State, Cleveland Browns fans, and the Reds and Indians are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Playoffs

If the OHSAA football playoffs were to begin this weekend, seven of eight Northwest Conference teams would be in – Columbus Grove and Bluffton in Division VI, Region 22; Allen East and Bluffton in Division VI, Region 24 and Crestview, Leipsic and Spencerville in Division VII, Region 26. The only non-qualifier would be Ada.

Seven of 10 Western Buckeye League teams would qualify for Week No. 11 – St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta, Shawnee and Elida in Division III, Region 12; Van Wert in Division IV, Region 14 and Ottawa-Glandorf and Bath in Division V, Region 18.

Seven of 10 Midwest Athletic Conference schools would be in – Versailles in Division V, Region 20; Coldwater, Anna and Fort Recovery in Division VI, Region 24 and Marion Local, St. Henry and New Bremen in Division VII, Region 28.

Four Green Meadows Conference teams would play in Week No. 11 – Tinora and Fairview in Division VI, Region 22 and Antwerp and Ayersville Division VII, Region 26.

Six ties

Here’s a record you don’t see often. Kenton’s boys’ soccer team is 6-1-6 and 4-0-4 in Western Buckeye League play. That’s right, six wins, one loss and six ties in 13 games, including four wins, no losses and four ties in the WBL.

Because of the ties, the Wildcats are fourth in the WBL.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes looked like the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Yes, it was against Rutgers, but the offense and defense seemed in sync for the first time all season. Everything clicked and CJ Stroud had his best all around outing of the season.

Let’s hope the improvement continues because some big games are on the horizon.

Cleveland Browns fans

It appears fans of the Cleveland Browns have become at least somewhat fickle.

2016: “I’d do anything for a win…just one win.”

2021: “They beat Minnesota but Baker Mayfield should be cut.”

I know expectations are higher, but a win is a win, especially in the National Football League. Enjoy it.

Reds and Indians

I said at the start of the Major League Baseball season that the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians would likely be teams that hovered around the .500 mark in the final standings.

The Reds finished four games over .500 (83-79) and probably would have qualified for the postseason if not for a late season meltdown, while the Indians finished 80-82. All things considered, including injuries, that wasn’t bad.

As always if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.