Sandy Kay Springer

Sandy Kay Springer, 70, of Van Wert passed away at 11:20 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Sandy Kay Springer

She was born on October 6, 1950, in Van Wert the daughter of the Charles William and Patricia Rose (Roth) Kline, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Brian (Melinda) Warthman of Dayton; two grandchildren, Mariell Thimme and Maggie Warthman; her sister, Linda (Gary) Kesler of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Pamela Kline and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School. She had worked at Borden’s Cheese Company and retired from Aeroquip Corp. in 2010. She enjoyed flowers and landscaping and especially loved spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Daniel W. Kline.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be from noon until the time of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: First United Brethren in Christ Church of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.