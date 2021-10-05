VW independent prep soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 7 Delphos Jefferson 2

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle scored four goals and had an assist to lead Crestview to a 7-2 Senior Night win over Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Addyson Dowler added a pair of goals, while Addison Williman had a goal and an assist and Adessa Alvarez finished with two assists. In addition, Emily Karcher had 11 saves.

“It was an outstanding defensive game for Emily Brower, Hope Loyer, and Hannah Dickson on Senior Night,” head coach John Dowler said.

Crestview (6-6, 2-3 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.

Bluffton 8 Lincolnview 1

BLUFFTON — State-ranked Bluffton (No. 9, Division III) was too much for Lincolnview as the Pirates posted an 8-1 win on Monday.

Ethan Crow had the lone goal for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (4-9, 2-2 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Kenton 6 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Cougars were shut out by Kenton 6-0 on Monday.

Van Wert (0-11-1, 0-6 WBL) will return to action at Elida on Thursday.