VW volleyball team tops Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert had no problems with Delphos Jefferson as the Cougars posted a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 home victory on Monday.

Carlee Young had 34 digs while Finley Foster had 24 assists. Kayla Krites finished with eight kills and Maria Bagley recorded four aces. Mariana Ickes had 14 digs, while Jordanne Blythe and Sydnee Savage finished with seven and five kills respectively.

Van Wert (4-13) will travel to Kenton on Thursday.