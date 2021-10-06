It’s homecoming week in Van Wert and the annual homecoming parade took place Wednesday night with members of the 2020 Division IV state champion Cougars football team serving as Grand Marshals. The parade ended with a pep rally at Fountain Park then it was off to Eggerss Stadium for the Powder Puff game, where the guys cheered on the girls. Van Wert will host Kenton during the annual homecoming game on Friday night. For more on the Powder Puff game, check the Sports page. Photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent