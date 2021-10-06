Adriel Foster Care to host hot cocoa stand

VW independent news/submitted information

Adriel Foster Care & Adoption is planning to have a hot cocoa stand at the Adriel office at 521 S. Shannon Street in Van Wert from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, as a way to give back to the community.

Adriel is celebrating having 125 years of providing quality service to children.

Adriel staff and foster parents will provide free hot cocoa to community members and any donations received will support the Adriel foster family activities fund.

Staff and foster parents will be available to answer questions throughout the event.