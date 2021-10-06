Cory Zinn

Cory Zinn, 29, of Van Wert, reunited with his mother and grandmother at 11:04 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:04 a.m. due to COVID-19.

Cory Zinn

Cory worked at General Dynamic and Land Systems. He was also a truck puller and loved it, and was always cheering everyone on regardless of whether they were a competitor or not. Cory also loved to hunt and go fishing.

He is survived by his sibling E. Cooper, sister-in-law S. Cooper, girlfriend Cammie, and his best friends Cotey Schoeff and Colt Rist in addition to many other friends.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Georgette “GeGe” Zinn, Grandmother Frieda Veach, and Grandfather George Veach.

At this time the family will not be holding a service due to COVID-19 and will make arrangements to have Cory and Gege interred together at a later date. The family asks for understanding and to please consider getting vaccinated.