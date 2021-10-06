Eggerss Stadium renovation project details released
Note: this is the first in a series of articles submitted to the Van Wert independent to explain the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Project. A bond issue to fund the proposed project is expected to appear on the May, 2022 ballot.
Independent staff and submitted information
It’s pretty easy to name things that go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Arts and crafts. Love and marriage. What about Eggerss Stadium and downtown Van Wert?
With the future of downtown Van Wert looking extremely bright, nothing fits better into the plans than preserving the historic and iconic stadium downtown that many have come to love and know very well. It’s a perfect fit.
Eggerss Stadium has been a staple in Van Wert for over 85 years. In fact, the Times Bulletin headline on September 18, 1936 said, “This Stadium is dedicated as a place for community meetings for decades to come”. What a fitting statement that still rings true today and with a proper renovation the possibilities for use are endless.
The vision of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, superintendent, school administration, and supporting community leaders is to preserve and enhance Eggerss Stadium creating not only a state-of-the-art football facility but also a multi-purpose outdoor space in downtown Van Wert. Following extensive renovations, the stadium can be enjoyed by all as an outdoor concert venue, a green space for summertime youth programs, a place to host youth sports, a practice space for all other sports and more.
At a high level, the renovations and enhancements to the stadium include:
- Concrete restoration of the stadium infrastructure
- Widening aisles and adding handrails
- Replacing safety railings
- Handicap seating and easier accessibility
- New artificial turf
- New concession building with more storage
- New and larger restrooms for women and men under the stadium
- Two new band bleachers behind the south end zone
- Expanded home press box including handicap accessibility
- Expanded and improved parking
- Preservation of the Cougar Pride wall
- New locker rooms for teams under the stadium
- Additional storage under the stadium
The list of improvements is extensive and with proper maintenance and care, there is no reason Eggerss Stadium cannot thrive and continue to be a gathering place for another 85 years.
The next article will explore the stadium infrastructure work, widening aisles, safety railings, handicap accessibility, and maintenance. Future articles will discuss the rest of the enhancements as well as the cost and funding for this project.
For more information click the following link: https://www.vwcs.net/vwathletics/Content/eggerss-stadium-renovations.
POSTED: 10/06/21 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story