Eggerss Stadium renovation project details released

Note: this is the first in a series of articles submitted to the Van Wert independent to explain the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Project. A bond issue to fund the proposed project is expected to appear on the May, 2022 ballot.

This is a model of what Eggerss Stadium would look like should voters approve a May, 2022 ballot issue to renovate the historic facility in downtown Van Wert. Photo submitted

Independent staff and submitted information

It’s pretty easy to name things that go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Arts and crafts. Love and marriage. What about Eggerss Stadium and downtown Van Wert?

With the future of downtown Van Wert looking extremely bright, nothing fits better into the plans than preserving the historic and iconic stadium downtown that many have come to love and know very well. It’s a perfect fit.

Eggerss Stadium has been a staple in Van Wert for over 85 years. In fact, the Times Bulletin headline on September 18, 1936 said, “This Stadium is dedicated as a place for community meetings for decades to come”. What a fitting statement that still rings true today and with a proper renovation the possibilities for use are endless.

The vision of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, superintendent, school administration, and supporting community leaders is to preserve and enhance Eggerss Stadium creating not only a state-of-the-art football facility but also a multi-purpose outdoor space in downtown Van Wert. Following extensive renovations, the stadium can be enjoyed by all as an outdoor concert venue, a green space for summertime youth programs, a place to host youth sports, a practice space for all other sports and more.

At a high level, the renovations and enhancements to the stadium include:

Concrete restoration of the stadium infrastructure

Widening aisles and adding handrails

Replacing safety railings

Handicap seating and easier accessibility

New artificial turf

New concession building with more storage

New and larger restrooms for women and men under the stadium

Two new band bleachers behind the south end zone

Expanded home press box including handicap accessibility

Expanded and improved parking

Preservation of the Cougar Pride wall

New locker rooms for teams under the stadium

Additional storage under the stadium

The list of improvements is extensive and with proper maintenance and care, there is no reason Eggerss Stadium cannot thrive and continue to be a gathering place for another 85 years.

The next article will explore the stadium infrastructure work, widening aisles, safety railings, handicap accessibility, and maintenance. Future articles will discuss the rest of the enhancements as well as the cost and funding for this project.

For more information click the following link: https://www.vwcs.net/vwathletics/Content/eggerss-stadium-renovations.