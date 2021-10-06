Five appear in court for criminal hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two people were arraigned and three others changed their pleas to various charges during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Milo Holt, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to having a weapon under disability, a third degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 6.

Donald O’Day, 44, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree with specification for forfeiture of $840 in cash; aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony with the same specification; tampering with vvidence, a third degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 27.

Karl Kahler, 60, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to robbery, a third degree felony; theft, a fifth degree felony, and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 17.

Donald Lewis, 57, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degee. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 17.

John Snavely, 55, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. He then changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 17.