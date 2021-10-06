Lady Knights win!

Crestview’s Laci McCoy (above) is all business as she hammers the ball between a pair of Ada players and Brynn Putman (below) is in control at the net. The Lady Knights dominated the match and won 25-10, 25-9, 25-13. Putman was 23-of-24 serving with six aces while Cali Gregory was 13-of-14 with three aces, plus 30 assists. Myia Etzler led the Lady Knights with 16 kills and McCoy had nine kills and five digs. Crestview (16-6, 6-1 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent