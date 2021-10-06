Nevelyn Eloise Jones

Nevelyn Eloise “Annie” Jones, 91, of Willshire, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Nevelyn Eloise Jones

She was born on February 21, 1930 in Rockford to Frank Ketrow and Elizabeth (Streber) McClain. On August 6, 1947, Eloise married William O. “Bill” Miller in Decatur, Indiana and he preceded her in death on March 10, 1962. She married Charles R. “Casey” Jones on September 4, 1964 in Ossian, Indiana and he preceded her in death on January 2, 1986.

She was a member of Willshire Union United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Eloise was a cook at both Parkway and Crestview Local Schools.

She loved all of her grandchildren and sitting on her outdoor swing watching the cars go by. She enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and visiting with her friends.

She is survived by two step-daughters, Carolyn (Phillip) Shoaf of Willshire, Ohio and Linda (Ferd) Laux of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson, Heath (Amanda McCormick) Feasel of Geneva, Indiana; granddaughter, Hope (Patrick) Kelly of New Haven, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Mindy) Feasel, Anna (Luke) Collingsworth, Hayden Feasel, Lydia Kelly, and Aaron Kelly, Noah McCormick, and Hannah McCormick; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan Kelly-Crompton, Emmitt Collingsworth, Easton Collingsworth, and Henry J. Feasel and eight step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Gus Feasel; stepson, Donald Jones; three sisters, Louise Bollenbacher, Dorothy Schumm and Ruth Schnack; and brother, Lowell Ketrow.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. Private burial will be held at Willshire Cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: Willshire Union United Methodist Church.