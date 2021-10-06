Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
I started last week’s picks with Coldwater vs. St. Henry and the words “Don’t ask me why but this one feels like it has upset written all over it.”
For whatever reason it just felt like St. Henry would upset top ranked Coldwater but I went ahead and picked the Cavaliers to win. St. Henry did indeed pull off the upset. My other incorrect pick was No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye over Lima Central Catholic, so last week’s record was 18-2, which took my overall season record to 131-31 (80.8 percent).
20 more games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.
Games of the Week
Kenton (0-7) at Van Wert (6-1)
I’ll just get right to the point with this one. Upsets happen but not this Friday night at Eggerss Stadium.
The state-ranked Cougars will get the win and remain atop the Western Buckeye League standings.
The pick: Van Wert
Marion Local (7-0) at New Bremen (5-2)
I don’t usually like to pick against the home team in the MAC but I’ll make an exception for this game.
The game will feature two state ranked Division VII teams (Marion Local No. 1 and New Bremen No. 10) and while I do think it’ll be an entertaining game, I firmly believe the Flyers will get the win and improve to 8-0.
The pick: Marion Local
Spencerville (3-4) at Crestview (5-2)
This is a tough one.
Forget Spencerville’s 3-4 record, it’s deceiving and to be honest, my first instinct was to pick the Bearcats. However, I think Crestview matches up well in this one, which is something a lot of teams can’t say.
I’m thinking it’ll be close but I believe the Knights will win at home.
The pick: Crestview
Wapakoneta (5-2) at Bath (5-2)
One of the more intriguing matchups on the schedule and it’s one Van Wert fans will keep an eye. In fact, Cougar fans will be rooting for a Bath win, which would be the second WBL loss of the season for Wapak.
Bath is probably the most improved team in the league this year but the Redskins are on a bit of a roll right now, having won three straight. I won’t be shocked if Bath wins but I think Wapakoneta leaves Allen County with a win.
The pick: Wapakoneta
Wayne Trace (2-5) at Ayersville (3-3)
Another game that has the potential to be a good one.
A win keeps the Raiders in the running for a possible playoff spot so that’s something to keep in mind.
It’s a game that I think Wayne Trace can win but I’m giving a slight edge to Ayersville at home.
The pick: Ayersville
Best of the Rest
WBL
Defiance at Celina: Defiance
Elida at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial
Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf
NWC
Bluffton at Allen East: Allen East
Columbus Grove at Ada: Columbus Grove
Delphos Jefferson at Leipsic: Leipsic
GMC
Antwerp at Paulding: Antwerp
Hicksville at Fairview: Fairview
Tinora at Edgerton: Tinora
MAC
Parkway at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery
Minster at Coldwater: Coldwater
St. Henry at Anna: St. Henry
Versailles at Delphos St. John’s: Versailles
Others
Fremont Ross at Lima Sr: Fremont Ross
Lima Central Catholic at Newark Licking Valley: Lima Central Catholic
POSTED: 10/06/21 at 10:02 pm.