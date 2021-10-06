Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

I started last week’s picks with Coldwater vs. St. Henry and the words “Don’t ask me why but this one feels like it has upset written all over it.”

For whatever reason it just felt like St. Henry would upset top ranked Coldwater but I went ahead and picked the Cavaliers to win. St. Henry did indeed pull off the upset. My other incorrect pick was No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye over Lima Central Catholic, so last week’s record was 18-2, which took my overall season record to 131-31 (80.8 percent).

20 more games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.

Games of the Week

Kenton (0-7) at Van Wert (6-1)

I’ll just get right to the point with this one. Upsets happen but not this Friday night at Eggerss Stadium.

The state-ranked Cougars will get the win and remain atop the Western Buckeye League standings.

The pick: Van Wert

Marion Local (7-0) at New Bremen (5-2)

I don’t usually like to pick against the home team in the MAC but I’ll make an exception for this game.

The game will feature two state ranked Division VII teams (Marion Local No. 1 and New Bremen No. 10) and while I do think it’ll be an entertaining game, I firmly believe the Flyers will get the win and improve to 8-0.

The pick: Marion Local

Spencerville (3-4) at Crestview (5-2)

This is a tough one.

Forget Spencerville’s 3-4 record, it’s deceiving and to be honest, my first instinct was to pick the Bearcats. However, I think Crestview matches up well in this one, which is something a lot of teams can’t say.

I’m thinking it’ll be close but I believe the Knights will win at home.

The pick: Crestview

Wapakoneta (5-2) at Bath (5-2)

One of the more intriguing matchups on the schedule and it’s one Van Wert fans will keep an eye. In fact, Cougar fans will be rooting for a Bath win, which would be the second WBL loss of the season for Wapak.

Bath is probably the most improved team in the league this year but the Redskins are on a bit of a roll right now, having won three straight. I won’t be shocked if Bath wins but I think Wapakoneta leaves Allen County with a win.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Wayne Trace (2-5) at Ayersville (3-3)

Another game that has the potential to be a good one.

A win keeps the Raiders in the running for a possible playoff spot so that’s something to keep in mind.

It’s a game that I think Wayne Trace can win but I’m giving a slight edge to Ayersville at home.

The pick: Ayersville

Best of the Rest

WBL

Defiance at Celina: Defiance

Elida at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

NWC

Bluffton at Allen East: Allen East

Columbus Grove at Ada: Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Leipsic: Leipsic

GMC

Antwerp at Paulding: Antwerp

Hicksville at Fairview: Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton: Tinora

MAC

Parkway at Fort Recovery: Fort Recovery

Minster at Coldwater: Coldwater

St. Henry at Anna: St. Henry

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s: Versailles

Others

Fremont Ross at Lima Sr: Fremont Ross

Lima Central Catholic at Newark Licking Valley: Lima Central Catholic