Powder Puff game!

It was Seniors vs. Juniors at Eggerss Stadium Wednesday night, as the two squads met on the field for the annual Van Wert Powder Puff game. Senior Emilee Phillips (above) tightropes the sideline for valuable yards while speedy junior Sofi Houg (below) runs again from defenders. The Seniors went on to win the game 32-20. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent