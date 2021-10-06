Reception, Artists Exhibit and Sale set

Join us for our 44th annual Photography Exhibit opening reception. Besides a gallery filled with professional level photos suitable to decorate your home, we’ll be offering free appetizers and a cash bar. Drink in all the compelling images this incredible, regional exhibit has to offer. Thursday, October 7, 6–9 p.m.

Following on the photography exhibits heels is our Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale. The 32nd Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is an offering art for sale from all Wassenberg artists. A membership fee gets artists and dabblers the opportunity to display artwork for a month during the upcoming holiday season. Please submit your work by November 10, 11, 12 or 13. You may enter 5 pieces. This exhibit will be judged for awards, all art will be accepted. An entry form is available at the art center and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

Hidden from View by Adam Schmersal

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtReach is on! Sign up anytime. We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages seven and up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Sign up is flexible and participation can be month to month to accommodate busy schedules. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.