Volleyball recap: Cougars, Lancers win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 3 Kenton 0

KENTON — The Cougars won their second match in as many nights with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Kenton. It was the first Western Buckeye League win of the season for Van Wert (5-13, 1-6 WBL).

Finley Foster finished with 30 assists, while Carlee Young and Mariana Ickes had 22 and 21 digs respectively. Kayla Krites had eight kills, while Maria Bagley and Jordanne Blythe each had six. Ickes tallied five kills and Blythe had a team-high four blocks.

Van Wert will host Elida on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Allen East 0

Lincolnview remained perfect in the Northwest Conference (6-0) with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 win over Allen East on Thursday.

The Lancers had 11 aces in the game, including four each by Emma Bowersock and Kendall Bollenbacher, who also had a dozen kills and nine digs. Breck Evans had 17 assists in the win.

Lincolnview will play at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.