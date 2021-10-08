Convoy Lions Club to restart the ROAR

VW independent news/submitted information

The Convoy Lions Club is ready to help restore the roar.

The Lions Club is restarting the ROAR (Rewards to Opitmize Advanced Reading) program for Crestview third graders. Students will earn three cents a point for every advanced reading point they accumulate during the year and a pizza party will be offered at mid-year to students who are on schedule to be successful.

The Lions Club will hold an awards ceremony at the end of the year to recognize and award money for points earned through reading books in the library that have point values attached to them. Points are earned by passing a test over the reading material with 80 percent or better.

Crestview third graders and the Convoy Lions Club are ready to restore the ROAR this school year. Photo submitted

Since reading is fundamental to all learning, the Convoy Lions Club believes the ROAR program will plant a seed that will grow over the years, and will play a small part in helping the student become a successful lifetime learner.

Parents involvement in this process is critical in providing the motivation necessary to propel the student to higher levels of achievement.

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club, please contact Greg Kulwicki at 419.749.2121 or gkulwicki@kulwickihilton.com.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 206 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to sight preservation and community service throughout the world.

For more information about Lions Clubs International, go to www.lionsclubs.org.