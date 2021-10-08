Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 8

Van Wert independent sports

Here are finals scores of area high school football games played on Friday night during week No. 8.

WBL

Defiance 28 Celina 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 9 Shawnee 7

St. Marys Memorial 42 Elida 7

Van Wert 63 Kenton 20

Wapakoneta 28 Bath 21 (OT)

NWC

Allen East 35 Bluffton 0

Columbus Grove 58 Ada 7

Leipsic 41 Delphos Jefferson 21

Spencerville 29 Crestview 28

GMC

Antwerp 39 Paulding 14

Ayersville 28 Wayne Trace 6

Fairview 14 Hicksville 12

Tinora 48 Edgerton 8

MAC

Coldwater 42 Minster 0

Fort Recovery 35 Parkway 0

Marion Local 41 New Bremen 33

St. Henry 26 Anna 7

Versailles 45 Delphos St. John’s 14

Others

Fremont Ross 54 Lima Sr. 21

Lima Central Catholic 37 Licking Valley 20