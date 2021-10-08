The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 8

Van Wert independent sports

Here are finals scores of area high school football games played on Friday night during week No. 8.

WBL

Defiance 28 Celina 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 Shawnee 7
St. Marys Memorial 42 Elida 7
Van Wert 63 Kenton 20
Wapakoneta 28 Bath 21 (OT)

NWC

Allen East 35 Bluffton 0
Columbus Grove 58 Ada 7
Leipsic 41 Delphos Jefferson 21
Spencerville 29 Crestview 28

GMC

Antwerp 39 Paulding 14
Ayersville 28 Wayne Trace 6
Fairview 14 Hicksville 12
Tinora 48 Edgerton 8

MAC

Coldwater 42 Minster 0
Fort Recovery 35 Parkway 0
Marion Local 41 New Bremen 33
St. Henry 26 Anna 7
Versailles 45 Delphos St. John’s 14

Others

Fremont Ross 54 Lima Sr. 21
Lima Central Catholic 37 Licking Valley 20

