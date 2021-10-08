Health Dept. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports four additional COVID-19 deaths of Van Wert County residents, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 68. The age ranges of the newly reported deaths include one from 80-89 years, two between 70-79 years and one from 50-59 years.

There have also been nine confirmed cases who have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19.

The health department also reports an increase of 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, September 30, for a total of 3,297 confirmed cases. There are seven known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 11,939 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The booster vaccination is now available for those who received Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not approved for booster shots at this time. The Pfizer booster is available during the regular COVID-19 clinic and additional clinics may be added depending on demand.

The health department continues to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for first and second doses every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the Van Wert County Health Department. Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up, while severely immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. The health department encourages immunocompromised individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. The patient must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine should bring a photo ID and insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.