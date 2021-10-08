HS Volleyball, tennis, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

CONVOY — On Senior Night, Crestview defeated Lima Central Catholic 25-14, 25-12, 25-13.

Four seniors were honored before the match – Alexia Taylor, Chloee Helt, Lexi Parrish and Brynn Putman.

Cali Gregory had 35 assists and five aces in the win, while Myia Etzler lead the Lady Knights with 15 kills. Ellie Kline and Adelyn Figley each had seven digs, while Laci McCoy had seven kills and five digs.

Crestview (14-6) will host Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Lincolnview clinched at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship and improved to 15-3 (7-0 NWC) with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 16 kills, while Breck Evans and Ashlyn Price had 23 and 11 digs. Grace Brickner had a team-high 15 digs and Allie Miller had three aces.

Lincolnview will play at New Knoxville on Monday, then at Crestview on Tuesday. A win would give the Lancers an outright championship, but a loss would likely lead to a three way tie for first with the Lady Knights and Leipsic.

Elida 3 Van Wert 1

Carlee Young and Maria Bagley combined for 71 digs but Elida topped Van Wert 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday.

Young had 37 digs and Bagley added 34. Finley Foster had 32 assists and Bagley led the Lady Cougars with 11 kills. Kayla Krites and Mariana Ickes finished with nine and eight kills respectively, and Ickes recorded six aces.

Van Wert (5-14, 1-7 WBL) will play at Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

Division II sectional tennis

LIMA — At Westwood Tennis Center, Van Wert’s Grace Lott won her first two sectional matches on Thursday.

Lott defeated Celina’s Lauren Muhlenkamp 6-0, 6-2, then topped Elida’s Ava Long 6-2, 6-2. Her next opponent will be Alora Patel of Shawnee.

Mandy Burenga lost her opening round match, falling 1-6, 1-6 to Shawnee’s Delaney Dawson, while Celina’s Amy Hartings defeated Natalie Benner 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles action, Elida’s Alayne Mack and Valory Ta beat Ashlynn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 6-3, 6-2, while Bath’s Chloe Riemen and Rachel Wilcox outlasted Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Soccer

Lincolnview 1 Fort Jennings 0

FORT JENNINGS — Austin Bockrath scored on a penalty kick and Lincolnview defeated Fort Jennings 1-0 on Thursday.

The Lancers (5-9) will host Temple Christian on Saturday.

Elida 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

ELIDA — Van Wert was shut out 4-0 on the road by Elida on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Wapakoneta on Saturday.

Elida 7 Van Wert 1 (girls)

Elida topped Van Wert 7-1 at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars will play at Fort Jennings on Saturday.