Lancers, VW’s Fast end golf seasons

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s golf season came to an end at the Division III districts at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green on Thursday.

The Lancers finished 12th overall with a team score of 359.

Grant Glossett led Lincolnview with an 88, while Avery Slusher and Landon Price each shot an 89. Aiden Hardesty carded a 93 and Evan Miller finished with a 98.

At the Division II district at the Catawba Island Club, Van Wert’s Jace Fast was in it until the end, but closed his career with a 79, good for fourth place.