Steven West

Steven Wayne West, 56, of Van Wert passed away at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 11, 1965, in Grand Haven, Michigan the son of Harold Wayne West and Eleanor Loraine (Kircher). Steven married Julie A. (Pollock) West on November 8, 1985 she also survives.

He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Brittany (Bobby) Gilbert of Van Wert and Lindsey (Codi) Walser of Middle Point; two grandchildren, Carson Gilbert and Oliver Walser; two sisters, Rhonda (Jon) Faltinowski of Muskegon, Michigan and Nancy (Steve) Shonamon of Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Kenneth H. West.

Steven worked at Braun Industries as a ambulance assembler. He was a member of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Group and loved to watch the Cleveland Indians play. Steven was a avid deer hunter, fisherman and a loyal Michigan Fan.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Burden officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Monday.

Private interment will take place at later date in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Preferred memorials: to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.