Two new artists added to NPAC event list

Independent staff and submitted information

As promised, Van Wert Live is announcing the dynamic addition of two new national touring artists to the list of entertainment offerings for 2021.

The first musical addition to the 2021 line-up on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage is Denver and the Mile High Orchestra on Sunday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 11.

Denver and The Mile High Orchestra features the blend of a red hot horn section with jazz and big band roots sprinkled in with a bit of Christmas panache. Denver and the Mile High Orchestra have created a power funk sound that defies description and is unlike any other. With Denver Bierman writing and arranging the band’s music, the diverse sounds of legends such as Stevie Wonder, Chicago, and Earth Wind and Fire combine for a fresh look at contemporary pop fused together with jazz and big band. Their audience spans gospel, big band, jazz, funk, and contemporary pop.

“We’ve never really been a mainstream, pop radio band we’ve just tried to be a band that everybody could enjoy – a band for the American family,” Bierman said. “What could be better than being a band for the American family.”

The Nashville-based horn band who currently has two different television shows in development, as well as multiple recording projects on the horizon. Denver and The Mile High Orchestra provides an engaging evening of musical celebration like no other for families to enjoy.

Next to join the hot list of featured artists at the Niswonger is 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy. This deep-south country up-and-comer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11.

A native of Livingston, Louisiana (population 2,000), Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing in local clubs and bars for upwards of six hours a night, inspired by artists ranging from Luke Combs and Elvis Presley to Mark Broussard. After winning American Idol, Hardy focused on songwriting and touring, headlining shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington, and more. Laine’s 2020 “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour made 20-plus online stops, with views at two million and counting. He already made his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now touring with his Monster Energy Outbreak headlining tour through the end of the year.

His new album, Here’s To Anyone, features “Memorize You” which debuted nationally on The Bachelorette on ABC in early July and is his follow-up single to “Other LA,” “Tiny Town,” and “Ground I Grew Up On.”

Hardy follows other American Idol alumni to the Niswonger stage. Scotty McCreery, winner of Season 10, and Kellie Pickler, sixth place of Season 5, both who performed to sold-out crowds in Van Wert.

These newly announced events, Denver and the Mile High Orchestra and Laine Hardy are available to Van Wert Live Members beginning Friday, October 8. General sales will begin Friday, October 22.

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com.