Auditions to be held for WWCT musical

Submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre will hold auditions for their upcoming musical comedy, The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. This show is the companion to the original Great American Trailer Park Musical that VWCT produced in 2018.

It’s holiday time down in Armadillo Acres (North Florida’s premier mobile-living community), and everyone’s filled with warmth and beer. But when a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge, neighborly love is put to the test. The Christmas version is just as much of a cat-fightin’, sun-worshippin’, chair-throwin’ good time, but with tinsel and Keg Nog.

Director Jerry Zimmerman and Music Director Dee Fisher will be looking for two men and four women to bring this tacky show to life.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 and Monday, October 18 at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race Street. Those auditioning should prepare a short song that demonstrates their vocal range. Be ready to share any conflicts with rehearsal times. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be created once the show is cast. The musical will be performed December 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2021 Visit vwct.org for more information including links to character descriptions and an excerpt of the script.

Questions can be directed to Zimmerman via text message at 419.296.5157 or by emailing admin@vwct.org.