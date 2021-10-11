Families share stories about services from CHP Hospice

VW independent staff/submitted information

The CHP Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction was held last Thursday at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted

Local hospice services were in the spotlight at last week’s CHP Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner/auction held at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The families of the late Peter Clemens and Jane Mason spoke about their experiences while their loved ones were cared for by the CHP Hospice program.

Clemens’ daughter, Jill Welch, shared that her father-in-law, mother-in-law, mother, and father, were each on hospice services.

“My experiences with the CHP Hospice care team enabled me to deal with the passing of four very important people in my life,” Welch said. “I am so appreciative of that. It has also helped me to support others as they go through this journey with their family.”

Clemens received hospice services as a resident at Van Wert Manor in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our staff were able to be there when family couldn’t,” Cindy Sinning, RN supervisor for CHP Home Care & Hospice said. “We worked closely with the family, communicating with them and his physician, making sure he was comfortable and helping them to cope.”

Naomi “Jane” Mason began receiving assistance in her home when her family purchased home care aides services as a gift for her. As time went on and her health changed, Mason transitioned from personal care and housekeeping assistance to nursing care and eventually hospice.

“As Naomi’s health declined, it was the same nurses and aides in her home that she had come to know over the years that provided her hospice care,” Sinning said.

Mason’s daughter, Kim, spoke on behalf of the family and also mentioned several other family members who were served by the CHP Hospice program.

“That’s the difference with a local hospice program,” Mason said, “CHP has been part of this community for years. The nurses and aides are people who live right here and might see them at the store or at a ballgame. It’s like a family.”

The event also included remarks by Dr. Kristen Pollock, CHP Hospice medical director, and prayer by Todd Stoller, CHP Hospice chaplain. The meal was provided by Streetlight Catering and students from Lincolnview High School helped to serve.

Bob Gamble, Rob Gamble, Daryl Strickler, and Dale Butler of Bee Gee Realty & Auction Co. were the emcees/auctioneers. Second Crossing Brew Co. of Rockford provided a cash bar and desserts were made by Baker’s Table, Crumb Coat, Flour Loves Sugar, and Streetlight Catering.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., and Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency director, Rick McCoy were honored as “Friends of Hospice,” for their support of the CHP Hospice program and its events.

Proceeds from the event benefit CHP Hospice patient care fund, which pays uncovered patient expenses.

According to Sinning, hospice is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance plans but these payments do not always meet the costs and some patients have financial and coverage deficiencies.

“As a nonprofit agency, we don’t want to deny services to anyone,” Sinning said. “We rely on the support of our local community to meet the needs of families facing the difficulty of losing a loved one.”