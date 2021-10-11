Harold Miller

Harold Wayne Miller, 94, of Van Wert passed away at 7:12 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Hearth & Home, Van Wert.

He was born on December 16, 1926, in Jennings Township, the son of the Thomas Wesley Miller and Mabel (Boroff) Miller, who preceded him in death. Harold married Fern L. (Schaadt) Miller on October 29, 1955 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, she survives at Hearth and Home.

Harold Miller

Family survivors include his three children, Steven W. Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana, Vicki L. (Thomas) Clark of Spokane, Washington and Deanna (David) Ray of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Michael (Abby) Clark, Josh (Morella) Ray, Shelley (Nick) Fischer, Amy (Patrick) Soares da Rocha and Danielle Ray and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Fred R. Miller, Don E. Miller and Dwight N. Miller, and two sisters, Evelyn Miller and Freda Highley.

Harold retired from Ley Equipment in Van Wert as engineer of live stock equipment. He was a graduate of Spencerville High School and Allied Institute of Technology. Harold was a veteran of the U. S. Army, 5th Armored division and a member of the Van Wert American Legion Post #178. He was a member of Grace Bible Church, Van Wert.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, at Jennings Road Church of Christ with Pastors Lance Hostetler and David Ray officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5803 and American Legion Post #178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour prior to service time on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church or to Modern Day in support YWAM missionary Amy Soares da Rocha, Harold’s granddaughter.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.