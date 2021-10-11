Lancers, Knights run at Coldwater Invite

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER – Lincolnview finished sixth and Crestview 12th out of 18 teams at Saturday’s Coldwater Lions Invitational on Saturday.

Julia Stetler finished 19th at the Coldwater Lions Invitational. Bob Barnes/file photo

Jackson Robinson led the Lancers with a 31st place finish and a time of 17:51.54 while Daegan Hatfield was 34th (18:03.18). Kreston Tow (36th, 18:09.06) was Lincolnview’s third finisher and Evan Johns (41st, 18:20.87) and Josh Haines (47th, 18:29.54) rounded out the scoring.

Crestview’s Isaiah Watts paced the Knights with a time of 18:21.08 (42nd), followed by Hayden Tomlinson (49th, 18:32.33), Logan Foudy (19:31.46), Jayden Renner (19:39.78) and Nolan Walls (21:29).

Fort Loramie won the team title with 76 points while Holgate was the runner-up with 86 points. Lincolnview tallied 177 points and Crestview finished with a 351 team score.

Fort Loramie completed a sweep by winning the girls’ team tile (85 points), while Shawnee (109) was the runner-up. Lincolnview finished 11th out of 17 teams (304) and Crestview was 14th (371).

Lincolnview’s Julia Stetler finished 19th overall (21:28.86), followed by Kendall Coil (59th, 22:57.68), Lindsey Hatcher (73rd, 23:31.44), Olivia Snyder (81st, 23:48.49) and Emma Hatcher (114th, 25:17.07).

Lauren Walls led the Lady Knights with a 52nd place finish (22:36.67), followed by Emily Greulach (55th, 22:50.64), Kate Sawmiller (93rd, 24:28.82), Megan Mosier (108th, 25:03.65) and Baylee Miller (138th, 26:30.85).

Lincolnview and Crestview will compete in the NWC Invitational in Van Wert on Saturday.