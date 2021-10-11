Lancers post shutout!

Lincolnview’s Tristan Taylor (28) had two assists during Saturday’s 5-0 win over Temple Christian. It was the regular season finale for the Lancers and Reece Berryman had two goals and two assists, and Jackson Evans, Zach VanCleave and Jacob Grubb each had a goal, while Evans added an assist. The Lancers will host Fort Jennings in the Division III sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young