On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are scheduled to change due to COVID-19. Please note Ohio State has a bye weekend.

WKSD

Friday, October 15: Paulding at Wayne Trace, 6:20 pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

WERT

Friday, October 15: Van Wert at Elida, 6:30 pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday, October 16: Toledo at Central Michgan, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 kickoff.