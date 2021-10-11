On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this weekend’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games are live and games are scheduled to change due to COVID-19. Please note Ohio State has a bye weekend.
WKSD
Friday, October 15: Paulding at Wayne Trace, 6:20 pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
WERT
Friday, October 15: Van Wert at Elida, 6:30 pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday, October 16: Toledo at Central Michgan, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 kickoff.
