Sandra K. Schimmoeller

Sandra K. Schimmoeller, 74, of Delphos, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Sandra K. Schimmoeller

She was born on February 11, 1947, in Lima, to Ernest and Mary (Schwinnen) Lause. Both preceded her in death. On October 24, 1969, she was united in marriage to John Schimmoeller. He preceded her in death on April 15, 1989.

Sandy is survived by her children, Lisa (Randy) Mueller of Delphos and Kevin (Danielle) Schimmoeller of Lima; four grandchildren, Braxton Mueller, Taylor Mueller, Jack Schimmoeller, and Morgan Schimmoeller; two great-grandchildren, Leola and Wayde Mueller; a brother, Dennis (Dee) Lause of Riverside CA; and Lorrie (Mike) Metzger of Ft. Meyers, Florida.

Sandy was a graduate of Delphos St. John High School, Class of 1965. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, VFW Post 3035 Auxiliary and the Delphos Country Club. She was an avid golfer. She enjoyed trips to Vegas, gambling and playing cards. She loved spending time with her family, socializing with her friends, and making new ones as she never met a stranger. She had an amazing group of friends who always supported her.

She and her husband were prior owners of the Rustic Café. She worked as a bartender always giving motherly advice to anyone in need.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, 209 W 3rd St, Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Delphos St. John’s.