Lott qualifies for district

Van Wert’s Grace Lott is bound for district competition after finishing fourth at the Division II sectionals at UNOH on Saturday. Lott won her first two matches on Thursday, but fell to top-seeded Alexa Patel of Shawnee 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals, then lost to Shawnee’s Rose Kottapalli 6-1, 6-1 in the third/fourth place match.She’ll travel to Port Clinton High School for district play on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Julie Burenga