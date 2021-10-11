Weekend HS volleyball, soccer roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Van Wert 3 Waynesfield-Goshen 0

WAYNESFIELD — Van Wert improved to 6-14 with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 straight set victory at Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

Kayla Krites finished with nine kills, Finley Foster had 19 assists and Carlee Young had 23 digs and three aces.

The Lady Cougars will play at Antwerp today then will close the regular season tomorrow at Bath.

Crestview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 15-6 overall with a 25-7, 25-22, 25-14 win over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

Myia Etzler and Laci McCoy had 17 and 11 kills, Ellie Kline had 15 digs and Cali Gregory finished with 37 assists. Kline and Adelyn Figley each had two aces.

The Lady Knights will host Lincolnview on Tuesday. A win would give Crestview a share of the NWC championship with the Lancers and Leipsic.

SOCCER

Wapakoneta 7 Van Wert 2 (boys)

Landon Friedon and Sam Moonshower each scored a goal and Christian Eberle had an assist, but Van Wert fell to Wapakoneta 7-2 on Saturday.

The Cougars will play at New Knoxville today.

Fort Jennings 1 Van Wert 0 (girls)

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings won a hard fought battle against Van Wert 1-0 on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf today.

Lima Central Catholic 9 Crestview 2

CONVOY — Lima Central Catholic defeated the Lady Knights 9-2 on Saturday.

Crestview will play at Columbus Grove today.