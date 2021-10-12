Award announced, works for sale

The 44th annual Photography Exhibit opened last Thursday. You have until November 7 to take in this excellent collection of photos dealing with beauty in all things and contemporary issues. Most works are for sale. Awards were give to the following:

Charles Wassenberg Best of Show Black & White: Adam Schmersal

Charles Wassenberg Best of Show Color: Chris Herman

Van Wert County Foundation Award: William McGee

First Place, Animal Oddities: Joshua Ferris

First Place Architecture Looking Up: Chris Wasson

First Place Forest Arbor: Sarah Beth Anderson

First Place Isolation: Lori Law

First Place John Flagg Award Youth: Nancy Anderson

First Place Social Gatherings: Sharmalene Gunawardena

First Place Turmoil: Chris Wasson

Katy Mounts Award Black and White: Christopher Hattery

Cathy Huber: Katy Mounts Award Color

Second Place Animal Oddities: Storm Whitaker

Second Place Architecture Looking Up: Richard Brumbaugh

Second Place Forest Arbor: Christopher Hattery

Second Place Isolation: William Horvath

Second Place John Flagg Youth Award: Hadley Goins

Second Place Turmoil: Chris Herman

Second Place Social Gatherings: Joshua Ferris

Following on the photography exhibit is our Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at 6 p.m. The 32nd Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is fun offering of art for sale by our own Wassenberg artists and a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices. Buy real art, support artists, decorate your home with cool things? Win Win!

For those who would like to submit work, a WAC membership provides the opportunity to display artwork for a month during the upcoming holiday season. Please submit your work by November 10, 11, 12 or 13. You may enter five pieces. This exhibit will be judged for awards, all art will be accepted. An entry form is available at the art center and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Art and Pint Nights every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. We have a selection of art projects (designed by Ashley!) to choose from, and open the bar. Do you have a project you’d like to start but are feeling nervous? Come and see us, we are here to help.

ArtReach is on! Sign up anytime. We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages seven and up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Sign up is flexible and participation can be month to month to accommodate busy schedules. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.